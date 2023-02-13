Earthquake Officially Deadliest Disaster in Türkiye’s History

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 35-thousand people have died across Türkiye after last Monday's strong quake and aftershocks, making it the deadliest natural disaster in the country's history.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday that 35-thousand-418 people have died and 105-thousand-505 people were injured after the massive quakes.Confirmed deaths in Türkiye surpassed those recorded from the massive Erzincan earthquake in December 1939 that killed around 33-thousand people.AFP said that the combined death toll in Türkiye and Syria has approached 40-thousand.Syrian authorities and first responders known as the White Helmet said almost 37-hundred people have died in Syria, but the death toll is reportedly much higher than the official figure due in part to the difficulty of compiling data amid the ongoing civil war in the nation.The South Korean government announced earlier in the week that a second Korea Disaster Relief Team is set to depart for Türkiye imminently to relieve the first team set to end operations on Friday.