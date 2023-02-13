US Inflation Slows to 6.4% but Higher than Expected

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. inflation rate eased for the seventh straight month in January, but exceeded analysts' predictions to indicate continuing upward pressure.The U.S. Department of Labor said on Tuesday that the U.S. consumer price index(CPI) rose six-point-four percent in January from a year earlier, falling for the seventh consecutive month after peaking at nine-point-one percent in June of last year.However, the rate declined by just one-tenth of a percentage point from six-point-five percent in December, remaining above the six-point-two-percent estimate from analysts at Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal.On a monthly basis, the rate rose by zero-point-five percent in January after climbing nominally by zero-point-one percent in December.U.S. media said that the latest data raised concerns that prices will remain at elevated levels for an extended period of time, leading to additional rate hikes.The actions of the U.S. Federal Reserve will be monitored by the Bank of Korea as the local benchmark rate is currently one-point-25 percentage points lower than the Fed’s, with a widening gap sparking concerns about capital outflow.