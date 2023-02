Photo : YONHAP News

The nation added more than 400-thousand jobs in January, but growth slowed for the eighth consecutive month.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people stood at 27 million-363-thousand last month, marking an increase of 411-thousand from a year earlier.January recorded the smallest on-year gain since March of 2021, when 314-thousand jobs were added, with the pace of on-year growth continuing to slow after peaking at 935-thousand in May of last year.The employment rate for those aged 15 and older rose by zero-point-seven percentage points on-year to reach 60-point-three percent last month.The jobless rate dropped by zero-point-five percentage points on-year to three-point-six percent.