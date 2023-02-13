Vice Industry Minister to Visit US to Discuss IRA

Photo : YONHAP News

First vice minister of trade, industry and energy Jang Young-jin will visit the United States this week for talks on trade and economy issues.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday, Jang will visit Washington from Wednesday to Friday to meet with senior officials from the White House and the Department of Commerce.In the meetings, the vice minister will discuss pending trade and industry issues between the two nations, including the exclusion of South Korean-made electric vehicles from tax subsidies under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and the U.S. Section 232 tariffs on steel products from South Korea.Jang will also reportedly seek ways to expand the two nations' partnership in high-tech industries such as semiconductors and batteries and bolster cooperation in advanced technology and supply chains.During the three-day trip, the vice minister will also meet with officials from major law firms and South Korean businesses operating in the U.S. as well as the think tank, the Center for Strategic and International Studies.