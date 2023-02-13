Menu Content

US Lawmaker Calls for Serious Talks with S. Korea on Nuclear Exercise

Written: 2023-02-15 09:46:27Updated: 2023-02-15 10:50:15

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. lawmaker has called on Washington to bolster South Korea’s confidence in their alliance through more serious talks on joint security drills that include discussing a nuclear exercise.

Rep. Young Kim, the first Korean American congresswoman named as the chair of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific, made the remarks in an interview with the Yonhap News on Tuesday without elaborating further on the idea of a joint nuclear drill.

Kim said that provocations by North Korea and advances in the regime’s arms capabilities give South Korea cause for anxiety about a possible nuclear attack.

Regarding concerns in South Korea about the U.S. extended deterrence, Kim stressed the need for the U.S. to demonstrate its resolve to use all means necessary to defend its allies.

She said that as the U.S. continues to modernize its weapons, it must also reassure its allies in the Pacific of its readiness to jointly respond to North Korean provocations.
