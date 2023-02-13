Military to Issue Warnings over N. Korean Drone Incursion Response

Photo : YONHAP News

The military has reportedly decided to issue verbal and written warnings to military officers found complicit in the poor response to a drone incursion by North Korea late last year.According to sources from the government and the military on Wednesday, the combat readiness inspection office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) decided to take disciplinary action against some ten generals and field-grade officers.The inspection office made the decision to hold them accountable for delays in the issuance of alerts and the dissemination of information on the North Korean drone incursion as well as for failing to shoot them down.Most of the officers will receive written warnings, while JCS Chairman Kim Seung-kyum will receive a less severe verbal warning.Defense minister Lee Jong-sup has approved the determination by the inspection office, and the affected officers will be notified of the disciplinary action.