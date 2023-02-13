N. Korea Establishes Oversight Unit for Newly Unveiled Solid-Fuel ICBM

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea appears to have established a unit to operate the solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) presented during last week's parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army.Footage from the state-run Korean Central Television's recorded broadcast of the event last Thursday showed flags representing the North's four missile units to the left of regime leader Kim Jong-un's wife, Ri Sol-ju, as she walked into the venue.One flag, depicting an ICBM emitting flames as it ascends, was the same as the flag mounted to the front of a transporter erector launcher loaded with the solid-fuel ICBM first unveiled by Pyongyang during the nighttime parade.With the flag suggesting the existence of a unit overseeing the missile's development, testing and management, analysts believe that the North may have verified the projectile’s weapon system capacity through a cold launch test.A white missile depicted in another one of the four flags resembles the regime's long-range cruise missile launched in January 2022, suggesting that a unit for that missile has also been established.