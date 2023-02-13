China Calls for Rationality from S. Korea amid Balloon Dispute with US

Photo : YONHAP News

China has urged South Korea to clearly distinguish what is right and wrong with regard to rising Sino-U.S. tensions amid Washington's recent decision to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon.On its official website on Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry said vice minister Sun Weidong made the call during a meeting with South Korean Ambassador Chung Jae-ho the previous day.The ministry said Sun called on Seoul to make an objective, rational and fair judgment.The pronouncement follows comments earlier this week by South Korean first vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong underscoring Seoul’s position that any type of infringement of territorial sovereignty cannot be tolerated and necessary measures should be taken in accordance with international law.Speaking after a meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts in Washington, Cho said that South Korea trusts the U.S.’ official stance on the matter as an allied nation.Beijing, for its part, has claimed that the balloon was not a spying aircraft but a civilian craft that had entered U.S. airspace by accident.