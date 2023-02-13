Vice FM, US Counterpart Discuss Responses to N. Korean Threats

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The vice foreign minister of South Korea and his U.S. counterpart discussed the allies' response strategies against North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats among other issues in a meeting on Tuesday.During the bilateral talks in Washington, South Korea’s first vice foreign minister, Cho Hyun-dong, and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed future cooperation in light of the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korea alliance this year.The senior diplomats reaffirmed the prioritization of the complete denuclearization of the North and agreed to continue coordinating policies to establish “real peace” on the Korean Peninsula through denuclearization.They also agreed to encourage the international community to implement UN Security Council sanctions on the regime while intensifying efforts to curb Pyongyang's illicit cyber activities.As Sherman reaffirmed the "ironclad" U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea, including its provision of extended deterrence, the two sides agreed to increase its effectiveness through this year's Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group(EDSCG) session.They also concurred on the expansion of bilateral cooperation, with Sherman pledging that Washington will continue to address Seoul's concerns over the Inflation Reduction Act(IRA).