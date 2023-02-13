Politics Prosecutors Summon Ex-Gyeonggi Vice Gov. in N. Korean Cash Transfer Probe

Prosecutors summoned former Gyeonggi Province Vice Governor Lee Hwa-young over allegations surrounding a cash remittance to North Korea in connection with the ongoing investigation into the former chair of Ssangbangwool Group.



The Suwon District Prosecutors' Office began interrogating Lee, already on trial on charges of receiving bribes from the company, on Wednesday over suspicions that he violated the foreign exchange transactions law as an accomplice to Kim Seong-tae, the former chair of Ssangbangwool.



Lee is accused of asking Kim to conceal a five million-won transfer to Pyongyang in 2019 to finance Gyeonggi Province's smart farm project in the regime, a claim Lee denies.



The prosecution is investigating whether the payment was made in exchange for assurances from the provincial government of business favors and support for the domestic underwear maker in future collaborative projects with North Korea.



The ex-vice governor has also denied Kim's claims that he had made phone calls to current main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung, who was the governor of Gyeonggi Province at the time, regarding two cash handoffs to North Korea in 2019.



In addition to the smart farm project payment, Kim is also alleged to have sent an additional three million won to the regime for a trip to the North by the ex-governor while in office.