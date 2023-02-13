Court to Decide on Arrest Warrant for Key Figure in Daejang-dong Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court will decide whether to issue a warrant to rearrest Kim Man-bae, a key figure in the Daejang-dong land development scandal.According to sources in the legal community on Wednesday, the Seoul Central District Court is set to make its decision following a hearing on Friday.Kim, the biggest shareholder of asset management company Hwacheon Daeyu, is accused of hiding checks worth 34 billion won, or nearly 27 million U.S. dollars, in profits in connection to the development project between October 2021 and November 2022.He is also suspected of ordering an interior business owner to discard his mobile phone containing evidence linked to the project in September 2021.Last December, Kim allegedly asked an acquaintance to conceal a check valued at 14-point-two billion won ahead of an expected preservation of assets for forfeiture by the court.Kim was previously arrested in 2021 and released about a year later on charges of breach of trust and embezzlement regarding the development project.