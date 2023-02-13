Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

IMF Chief Notes Global Inflation Subsiding

Written: 2023-02-15 13:50:09Updated: 2023-02-15 14:49:16

IMF Chief Notes Global Inflation Subsiding

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the International Monetary Fund(IMF) has expressed optimism that global inflation, which triggered a cost-of-living crisis around the world, is subsiding.

According to Bloomberg, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at a conference in Dubai on Tuesday the chance has come to get a handle on the problem caused by inflation, which has disrupted millions of lives, adding that she sees a light at the end of the tunnel.

The IMF predicted in its January report that inflation would slow down this year after food and energy prices soared and interest rates climbed on the back of the global COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The report projected global inflation to ease up from last year's eight-point-eight percent to six-point-six percent before further dropping to four-point-three percent next year.

The global body also forecast inflation rates to be lower in about 84 percent of all countries this year compared to last, while the world’s gross domestic product(GDP) is estimated to grow two-point-nine percent in 2023 and further to three-point-one percent in 2024.

However, the IMF chief cast concerns over the prolonged pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and the recent devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >