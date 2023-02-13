S. Korea Urges China to Consider Security Concerns in Face of N. Korea's Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has pressed China to take into consideration Seoul’s reasonable security concerns in the face of North Korea’s persistent missile and nuclear threats.According to the South Korean Embassy in Beijing on Wednesday, Ambassador Chung Jae-ho issued such a view in talks with China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong earlier on Tuesday.Chung’s remarks seemingly urged Beijing to exert its influence on Pyongyang in the wake of continuous missile tests as well as a possible seventh nuclear test by the regime.Some observers believe that the comment was an attempt by the ambassador to keep China in check as Beijing takes issue with Seoul’s response measures to the North’s nuclear and missile threats, including the deployment of U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD) batteries.China, on its part, indirectly expressed discontent over Seoul siding with Washington on its decision to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon.On its official website on Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry said that during the meeting with the South Korean ambassador, Sun expressed hope that Seoul will make an objective, rational and fair judgment with regard to the latest Sino-U.S. flashpoint.