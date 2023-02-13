Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Death Toll from Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Estimated to Top 41,000

Written: 2023-02-15 15:27:02Updated: 2023-02-15 15:41:57

Death Toll from Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Estimated to Top 41,000

Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria has surpassed 41-thousand as of Tuesday.

The Washington Post calculated the combined death toll in Türkiye of 35-thousand-418 as announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with the totals from Syria’s government controlled areas and rebel-held regions as reported by the Syrian Arab News Agency and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

While the Associated Press and AFP said the combined death toll from the two countries has approached 40-thousand, the U.S. daily said the figure has exceeded 40-thousand, quoting the UN office’s larger total for Syria.

Compiling statistics in Syria is considered challenging due to the country's long-running civil war.

The World Health Organization's regional office in Europe on Tuesday also provided an approximate figure for Syria's death toll, saying that about five-thousand people have died along the border.

The earthquake has become the deadliest natural disaster in Turkish history, replacing the magnitude seven-point-eight quake that struck Erzincan Province in 1939 and claimed 33-thousand lives.

Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, said the latest quake is the worst natural disaster in Europe in 100 years.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >