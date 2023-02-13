Death Toll from Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Estimated to Top 41,000

Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria has surpassed 41-thousand as of Tuesday.The Washington Post calculated the combined death toll in Türkiye of 35-thousand-418 as announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with the totals from Syria’s government controlled areas and rebel-held regions as reported by the Syrian Arab News Agency and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.While the Associated Press and AFP said the combined death toll from the two countries has approached 40-thousand, the U.S. daily said the figure has exceeded 40-thousand, quoting the UN office’s larger total for Syria.Compiling statistics in Syria is considered challenging due to the country's long-running civil war.The World Health Organization's regional office in Europe on Tuesday also provided an approximate figure for Syria's death toll, saying that about five-thousand people have died along the border.The earthquake has become the deadliest natural disaster in Turkish history, replacing the magnitude seven-point-eight quake that struck Erzincan Province in 1939 and claimed 33-thousand lives.Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, said the latest quake is the worst natural disaster in Europe in 100 years.