Photo : KBS News

The nation’s top three mobile carriers said on Wednesday they will provide free mobile data to their customers next month to help ease household financial burdens amid high inflation.SK Telecom will allow their 3G, LTE and 5G users aged 19 and older to use 30 gigabytes for free in March.KT Corporation promised the same benefit for its customers, while LG Uplus said it will double the mobile data given to subscribers under contracts during a month-long period.The measures were announced after President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier in the day urged telecommunications companies as well as financial firms to voluntarily explore ways to share the burden imposed by inflation.