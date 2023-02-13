Unif. Minister: N. Korea Likely Seeks to Strengthen Solidarity of Regime Using Leader's Daughter

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification minister Kwon Young-se has issued a cautious assessment regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's daughter, Ju-ae, who was seen at major public events lately.As for the daughter's public appearances, Kwon said in a plenary session of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs and unification on Wednesday that North Korea appears to be preparing for a succession plan in advance and strengthening the solidarity of the regime centering on Kim and the ruling family's Baekdu bloodline.The minister, however, voiced caution on the speculation that Ju-ae, believed to be around ten years old, may be groomed as Kim's successor.Kwon said that there is great doubt about the speculation that Kim was setting the stage for his daughter to be his successor, considering Kim's age and the patriarchal North Korean regime.The minister added that South Korea is looking into various possibilities.Last week, Kim Ju-ae attended a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the North's army. On Tuesday the communist state unveiled designs of a new stamp featuring her.