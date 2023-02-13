Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Orders Measures to Promote Competition in Banking Industry

Written: 2023-02-15 17:40:56Updated: 2023-02-15 17:41:58

Yoon Orders Measures to Promote Competition in Banking Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has reportedly ordered related ministries to devise measures to promote competition in the local banking industry, saying that the monopolistic structure of the industry is causing significant harm. 

Senior presidential secretary for economic affairs Choi Sang-mok said in a press briefing that Yoon issued the order during an emergency economic and public livelihood meeting on Wednesday.

The president reportedly said that communications and financial industries both have characteristics of public services and have maintained an oligopoly as the government's specially permitted businesses.

Yoon highlighted the need to reduce gaps in deposit and lending rates in order to ease growing burden for consumers following a steady rise in interest rates. 

The local banking industry has been under criticism that they earned easy profits and logged record profits thanks to the widening gap in the deposit and lending rates. 

President Yoon asked the industry to exert greater efforts to protect vulnerable social groups.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >