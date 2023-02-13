Yoon Orders Measures to Promote Competition in Banking Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has reportedly ordered related ministries to devise measures to promote competition in the local banking industry, saying that the monopolistic structure of the industry is causing significant harm.Senior presidential secretary for economic affairs Choi Sang-mok said in a press briefing that Yoon issued the order during an emergency economic and public livelihood meeting on Wednesday.The president reportedly said that communications and financial industries both have characteristics of public services and have maintained an oligopoly as the government's specially permitted businesses.Yoon highlighted the need to reduce gaps in deposit and lending rates in order to ease growing burden for consumers following a steady rise in interest rates.The local banking industry has been under criticism that they earned easy profits and logged record profits thanks to the widening gap in the deposit and lending rates.President Yoon asked the industry to exert greater efforts to protect vulnerable social groups.