Justice Minister: Acquittal of Ex-Lawmaker of Bribery Charges Must be Rectified

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice minister Han Dong-hoon said on Wednesday that a recent court ruling that acquitted a former lawmaker of bribery charges must be rectified.The minister made the remarks during a session of the National Assembly's legislation and judiciary committee.Last week, former People Power Party lawmaker Kwak Sang-do was acquitted of charges that he received five billion won in the form of his son's severance pay from asset management company Hwacheon Daeyu in return for helping the company form a consortium with Hana Bank related to the high-profile Daejang-dong development project.Asked if he sympathizes with the public outcry over the ruling, the justice minister said that he sympathizes with the public sentiment 100 percent, vowing to do everything that he can to rectify the ruling in the appeal trial.Minister Han said the arrest warrant and indictment of the case were handled by a prosecution team set up under the previous government, adding the prosecution now plans to mobilize all of its capabilities on the case to rectify the ruling.