Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has decided to send a second disaster relief team to quake-stricken Türkiye on Thursday.The government made the decision on Wednesday in a related meeting presided by foreign minister Park Jin.The second team comprises 21 members, including ten medical workers, five officials from the Korea International Cooperation Agency and two foreign ministry officials.Last week, South Korea sent a 118-member disaster relief team, mostly search and rescue workers.The government will also send some 55 tons of relief supplies including tents and blankets.It plans to mobilize two military transport aircraft and a commercial flight to dispatch the team and deliver the relief aid.