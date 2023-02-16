Menu Content

Politics

Yoon Meets Mongolian PM, Voices Appreciation for Expo Bid Support

Written: 2023-02-16 08:24:00Updated: 2023-02-16 10:08:41

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene on Wednesday to discuss Korean Peninsula issues and ways to develop bilateral ties.

Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said in a written briefing that the president met the Mongolian prime minister at the Yongsan presidential office.

In the meeting, President Yoon assessed that the bilateral relations have constantly developed in various areas since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1990.

The president then expressed hope that the two nations will actively strengthen cooperation in diverse sectors including the economy, trade, rare metals and minerals, infrastructure, climate change response, and cultural exchanges.

The Mongolian prime minister delivered a handwritten letter from Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh conveying the country's support for South Korea's bid to host the World Expo in the southern city of Busan in 2030.

President Yoon expressed his gratitude for the sentiment, saying that hosting the Expo will not only strengthen people-to-people exchanges between the two nations, but will lead to closer cooperation in various sectors, such as the economy, tourism and culture.
