Mongolia Supports S. Korea's Bid to Host 2030 World Expo

Photo : YONHAP News

The Mongolian government is backing South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan in consideration of the two countries' bilateral ties.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Wednesday, minister Park Jin was assured of the support in a meeting in Seoul earlier in the day with Mongolian foreign minister Batmunkh Battsetseg, who is accompanying Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene on a five-day official visit to South Korea.Minister Park expressed gratitude for the support, saying the event will serve as an opportunity for South Korea to share its visions on climate change response and cooperative development with the international society.Stressing Mongolia’s importance in South Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy, minister Park expressed hope that the two nations will actively strengthen cooperation in diverse sectors including the economy, trade, rare metals, energy, tourism, defense and healthcare.The Mongolian foreign minister said that her country will also support South Korea's bid to secure a nonpermanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2024-2025 term.