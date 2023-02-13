Biden Reportedly Planning to Host Yoon at State Dinner

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden is reportedly planning to host President Yoon Suk Yeol at a state dinner at the White House this spring.Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday that preparations for the visit and state dinner are under way.The sources reportedly said that the visit is currently planned for late April, but the timing remains fluid.​A high-ranking official in Seoul told reporters the previous day at the South Korean Embassy in Washington that close consultations are ongoing between the two nations on Yoon's visit to the U.S., adding that an announcement will be made as soon as the plan is fixed.Referring to the Bloomberg report, the presidential office in Seoul said it understands that that is not the official position of the U.S. administration.A senior official at the presidential office said the two sides are discussing the schedule and format of the South Korea-U.S. summit but nothing has been decided.