Foreign Minister Heads to Germany for Munich Security Conference

Foreign minister Park Jin departed for Germany on Thursday to attend the annual Munich Security Conference set to open on Friday.Park will attend the world’s largest annual conference on international security policy, which attracts the heads and high-ranking officials of major countries, that is scheduled for Friday to Sunday.The minister will introduce Seoul's Indo-Pacific strategy at the conference and hold bilateral talks with high-level officials of major countries on the sidelines of the event.There is speculation that Park will hold such talks with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, on Saturday, which would presumably focus on ways to resolve the long-standing issue of compensating Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.First vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong and his Japanese counterpart, Takeo Mori, held talks on the matter for over two hours and 30 minutes in Washington on Monday, but they reportedly failed to narrow differences.