Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors requested a warrant to arrest main opposition Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung on Thursday.Lee is accused of providing favors related to land development projects in Seongnam city, near Seoul, while he was mayor. He is also charged with armtwisting companies into paying money to support a football club in the city in exchange for resolving red tape.It is the first time in the country's modern history for the prosecution to request an arrest warrant for the opposition leader.