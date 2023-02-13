Politics Economic Delegations to Head to Europe to Seek Support for Expo Bid

The government is sending economic delegations composed of public officials and businesspeople to 13 countries in Europe to garner support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.



The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Thursday that the first delegation will be in Austria and Croatia from Wednesday to Friday, local time.



The ministry said the delegation, headed by minister Ahn Duk-geun, comprises organizations and companies in the areas in which the two European countries are seeking cooperation with South Korea.



Minister Ahn, as a special presidential envoy, will meet with Austrian Prime Minister Karl Nehammer and the Austrian labor minister on the first day of the trip to ask for Austria's backing for Seoul's bid to host the 2030 Expo.



The minister is scheduled to meet with senior government officials of Croatia the following two days to solicit support for the Expo bid and discuss economic cooperation between the two nations.