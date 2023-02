Photo : YONHAP News

Cryptocurrency exchanges have reportedly frozen accounts linked to a hacker group based in North Korea.According to Radio Free Asia(RFA) on Thursday, the exchanges Binance and Huobi have frozen about one-point-four million dollars’-worth of cryptocurrency in accounts linked to the notorious Lazarus Group.The tokens in the accounts are reportedly a fraction of the 100 million dollars in digital assets originally stolen by the group in an attack on the Harmony Horizon cross-chain bridge in June of last year.British blockchain analytics firm Elliptic reportedly said that their investigators found that the stolen funds flowed into the exchanges through complex chains of transactions.The firm said that they promptly notified the platforms about the illicit deposits and the exchanges were able to suspend the accounts and freeze funds.