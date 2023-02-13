DP Floor Leader Slams Prosecution for Seeking to Arrest DP Chief

Photo : KBS News

The floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has slammed the prosecution for seeking an arrest warrant against his party’s chief, calling the state agency a lackey in the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's attempt to get rid of the opposition leader.At a party policy meeting on Thursday, DP floor leader Park Hong-keun censured the prosecution for what he called its “uncouth and unfair“ investigation of DP chief Lee Jae-myung for corruption and undertaking the investigation on behalf of the Yoon administration.Park said the prosecution targeting a former presidential candidate and the main opposition leader despite his cooperation suggests that the agency has begun to show its true colors and has declared itself as the vanguard of the administration's dictatorship.The floor leader pledged to seek a parliamentary response and resolutely fight shoulder-to-shoulder with the public.Park also criticized the prosecution of being unjust in its investigation against ruling camp figures, citing the recent acquittal of former People Power Party Rep. Kwak Sang-do on charges of bribery over five-billion won related to the Seongnam land development scandal.He then called for a special prosecutor's investigation into First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged involvement in the stock manipulation case of Deutsch Motors, a local BMW dealer.