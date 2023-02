Photo : YONHAP News

A second Korea Disaster Relief Team(KDRT) will be dispatched to Türkiye Thursday night to assist in the ongoing post-quake recovery efforts.The team’s departure follows the government’s decision to send a second team that was made during a meeting presided over by foreign minister Park Jin on Wednesday.The 21-member team plans to stay in Türkiye's Adana region for up to a week to deliver relief supplies and to discuss disaster relief and reconstruction projects with the Turkish government.Seoul is expected to also send three planes carrying aid supplies worth around one billion won, including tents, sleeping bags and medication.The country's first KDRT, which rescued eight survivors in Antakya near Türkiye's border with Syria, is scheduled to return to South Korea on Saturday.