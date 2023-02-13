Agricultural Imports from US Top $10 Bln for 1st Time

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's total agricultural imports from the United States topped ten billion dollars for the first time last year.According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday, South Korea imported ten-point-05 billion dollars’-worth of agricultural goods from the U.S. in 2022, up 200 million dollars from a year earlier.U.S. beef claimed the largest portion of imports at two-point-seven billion dollars, around a quarter of South Korea’s total agricultural imports from the U.S. and some 23 percent of the U.S.’ total beef exports to remain the product’s largest importer for the second consecutive year.Seoul's list of imports continued with pork at 610 million dollars, dairy products at 570 million dollars, corn at 510 million dollars and wheat at 470 million dollars.The agriculture ministry said South Korea's imports of U.S. agricultural products have expanded annually at average of five-point-three percent over the past decade.