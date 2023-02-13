Prosecutors Raid Sites Linked to Broadcast Watchdog Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided locations linked to the head of the nation's broadcasting watchdog as part of an investigation into alleged assessment manipulation affecting a broadcasting license renewal for a cable TV channel in 2020.The Seoul Northern District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday sent prosecutors and investigators to the office of Korea Communications Commission(KCC) Chairman Han Sang-hyuk as well as his private residence to obtain related evidence.Han's mobile phone, vehicle, and the office of his chief aide were included in the search warrant, the fourth of the investigation and the first involving Han’s office.Prosecutors suspect that the KCC deliberately slashed the evaluation score of TV Chosun, a right-leaning channel, during its license renewal review under the liberal Moon Jae-in administration in 2020.The investigative agency is reportedly probing Han's alleged interference in the review process following earlier arrests of two other KCC officials over the case, one of whom was indicted on related charges. An arrest warrant hearing will be held on Friday for the then-head of the review panel.