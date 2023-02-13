Politics Lawmakers Launch Group against Gov’t Wartime Compensation Plan

A gathering of lawmakers opposing the government’s plan to compensate the victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor through a third party launched operations on Thursday.



The group, comprising 51 lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), minor Justice Party and independent legislators, held an inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly on Thursday.



The lawmakers are seeking an apology from Japan and offers of compensation from the Japanese firms that forcibly mobilized Koreans for wartime labor.



In a speech to mark the occasion, DP floor leader Park Hong-keun denounced the government’s plan for compensation, saying it is disgraceful that South Korean companies are expected to provide the compensation that Japanese “war criminal” firms should be paying.



Thursday’s ceremony saw the attendance of Yang Keum-deok, a victim of Japan’s wartime forced labor who has been pursuing a lawsuit against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.



Recounting how 138 South Koreans from five cities were drafted and forced to toil away on empty stomachs, Yang urged the lawmakers to make all-out efforts to heal the suffering of the surviving victims.



The lawmakers’ group plans to push forward a resolution that protests the government’s compensation plan and urges the government to scrap it.