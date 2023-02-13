Defense Minister Lee to Visit UAE and Poland

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Lee Jong-sup will set off for a weeklong trip to the United Arab Emirates(UAE) and Poland on Saturday.According to the defense ministry on Thursday, Lee will tour the UAE from Sunday to next Tuesday, during which he will meet with his UAE counterpart Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi.Lee will also visit South Korea’s Akh unit stationed in the country to convey words of encouragement to the troops and attend the opening ceremony of the 2023 International Defense Exhibition and Conference to seek various opportunities to further expand South Korea’s defense exports.From Wednesday to Friday of next week, Lee will be in Poland, where he will hold talks with his Polish counterpart Mariusz Błaszczak.Ahead of the ministers’ meeting, the defense industries of the two countries will sign a consortium deal on the local production of K2 Black Panther tanks and K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers.The defense ministry said that through Lee’s trip, South Korea will aim to strengthen cooperation in defense and related industries with the UAE, which it described as a special strategic partner in the Middle East.It also touted Lee’s visit to Poland as an opportunity to yield substantive results with the nation it called South Korea’s strategic partner and key defense collaborator in Central and Eastern Europe.