Economy

Science Vice Minister Vows to Set Direction for S. Korea amid ChatGPT Popularity

Written: 2023-02-16 15:47:44Updated: 2023-02-16 19:11:53

Photo : KBS News

In response to the viral popularity of ChatGPT, the second vice minister of science and ICT, Park Yun-kyu, has vowed to come up with the direction for the country regarding a revolutionary development as early as the end of this month.

At an opening ceremony of the Research Data Center of AI Innovation Hub at the Seoul campus of Korea University on Wednesday, Park said the ministry was collating ideas to respond to the breakneck advances in technology.

On that note, the ministry explained that the new data center is a computing lab with 35 petaFLOPS computers, which enable up to 100 researchers to carry out projects at the same time.

One petaFLOPS is equal to one quadrillion FLOPS, capable of helping seven-point-six billion people make 130-thousand calculations per second. 

This comes as the ministry previously announced a plan to commercialize advanced AI semiconductors by 2030 as part of the country's plan to build a world-class AI research network.
