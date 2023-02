Photo : YONHAP News

The world's oldest extant book printed with movable metal type, Korea's "Jikji," will be displayed in France for the first time in half a century.According to the homepage of the National Library of France on Thursday, "Jikji," the abbreviated title of "Jikji Simche Yojeol," will be revealed to the public as part of its exhibition on the history of printing technology.The book on the teachings of great Buddhist priests was printed at Heungdeok Temple in Cheongju, a region south of Seoul, during the Goryeo Kingdom in 1377, 78 years before the Gutenberg Bible became the earliest substantial book printed using metal type in Europe.The condition of the book is of great interest due to its extended spell in storage. The exhibition is set to run from April 12 to July 16.