LG Uplus Apologizes for Peronal Information Leak, Service Failure

Photo : YONHAP News

LG Uplus, the country's third-largest wireless carrier, has apologized for the recent leak of personal information of its customers and internet service failures caused by distributd denial-of-service(DDoS) attacks.CEO Hwang Hyeon-sik offered an apology over the incidents on Thursday during a press conference at the company's headquarters in Seoul.The CEO said that the company failed to respond swiftly because those incidents occurred in quick succession and the firm had to first assess the situation and therefore focused on its defense against the DDos attacks.In January, the company was attacked by hackers and the personal information of at least 290-thousand subscribers were stolen. The firm recognized the leak on January 2, but notified the affected customers of the leak a week later.Following the cyber security breach, the company suffered a total of five DDoS attacks on January 29 and February 4, causing internet service failures.Hwang explained that as the DDos attack continued after the first one, the company was all out to defend against the attacks, which caused a delay in issuing a statement and public apology.Hwang pledged to boost its cyber security division, and triple its buget to about 100 billion won to ensure there is no recurrence of such a breach in the future.