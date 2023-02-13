Yoon Confers 19 State Meritorious Awards

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has conferred state awards on nearly 20 people in recognition of their contribution and voluntary works to help vulnerable groups.According to the presidential office, Yoon conferred the awards to 19 individuals during a ceremony at the top office on Thursday.The awarded people, selected from among 620 recommendations made by the public, were chosen by a government award committee.Four of them received orders of civil merit, while six were awarded presidential citations.The recipients included a Spanish Catholic priest, known by his Korean name Yoo Eui-bae, who received the Peony Medal of the Order of Civil Merit in recognition of his dedication to helping lepers in the southeastern county of Sancheong in South Gyeongsang Province for 42 years.Son Jae-han, director of a scholarship foundation, also received the same medal in recognition of his contribution to education by using more than 70 billion won of his own money to establish a scholarship foundation.