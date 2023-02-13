UNSC to Convene Closed-Door Meeting on N. Korea, Nonproliferation

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.N. Security Council will reportedly hold a closed-door meeting at 3 p.m. on Thursday local time in New York to discuss North Korea and nonproliferation matters.An unidentified UN official reportedly told the Voice of America(VOA) that the meeting was requested by six nations including the United States and it can be seen as a follow-up of a meeting the Security Council had convened last month.The VOA speculated that the Thursday meeting is likely to discuss the North's provocation given that the Security Council had used the theme of "nonproliferation and North Korea" when it discussed the North's ballistic missile launches.A foreign ministry official in Seoul also told reporters on Thursday that the meeting aims to keep up the momentum of consultation at the Security Council on the North's nuclear and missile threat.The Security Council held a closed-door session on North Korea on January 30 at the request of the United States.At the time, the nonprofit Security Council Report said the U.S. had requested the session to review any progress made in the past year regarding the regime and to discuss feasible steps that can be taken by the Council.