North Korea is set to hold a nighttime outdoor ball in Pyongyang to celebrate the birth anniversary of its late leader Kim Jong-il.The North's state-run Korean Central Television said that North Korean students and youths will take part in the event slated for 7 p.m. at the Kim Il-sung Square.Kim Jong-il, the father of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, died in 2011. His birthday, February 16, is designated as a national holiday and North Korea celebrates the birth anniversary every year.The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, published an article extolling the late leader's achievements in which he led the country to a global military power and a nuclear state.In celebration of the birth anniversary, the North's Korea Stamp Corporation released a new stamp depicting the late Kim guiding agricultural workers in the rain.