DP to Hold Massive Rally to Protest Prosecution's Warrant Request for its Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) will hold a massive rally to protest the prosecution’s request for an arrest warrant for party chair Lee Jae-myung on corruption charges.The DP announced on Friday that it will hold an emergency meeting of party lawmakers and the heads of the party's local chapters at the National Assembly in the morning.The participants will then join party officials and aides of lawmakers for a rally of some 15-hundred people in front of the main building of the National Assembly.Condemning what the DP is characterizing as a dictatorship of the prosecution under the Yoon Suk Yeol government, the party plans to point out the injustice of the prosecution's request for an arrest warrant against its leader.The party will also call for a special counsel investigation into stock manipulation allegations involving First Lady Kim Keon-hee and the members of the so-called “five billion won club” who allegedly each received that sum from a key figure in the Daejang-dong development scandal.Earlier on Thursday, prosecutors requested an arrest warrant for the DP chief over allegations of involvement in land development scandals as well as third-party bribery claims connected to the football club of Seongnam city during his term as mayor.