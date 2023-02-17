Menu Content

New Tremor Rocks Southern Türkiye, Death Toll Tops 42,000

Written: 2023-02-17 08:20:54Updated: 2023-02-17 10:07:39

New Tremor Rocks Southern Türkiye, Death Toll Tops 42,000

Photo : YONHAP News

A strong aftershock with a magnitude of over five hit the border area of quake-stricken Türkiye and Syria on Thursday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude five-point-two tremor occurred in Hatay Province in southern Türkiye at around 9:47 p.m. Thursday, with the depth of the epicenter estimated at ten kilometers.

Russia's state-run Sputnik news agency quoted the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Authority(AFAD) as saying that the magnitude of the quake was measured at five-point-one.

The new tremor reportedly destroyed some of the buildings already damaged by the massive seven-point-eight magnitude earthquake that struck ten days ago.

On Thursday night, South Korea sent a 21-member disaster response team to Türkiye to relieve the departing first team of responders, along with one billion won in supplies such as tents, sleeping bags and medicine.
