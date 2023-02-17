S. Korea-US Deputy Nuclear Envoys Agree to Jointly Counter N. Korea's Cyber Activities

Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States held talks and agreed to continue cooperating to counter illegal cyber activities by North Korea.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Thursday, South Korea's deputy nuclear envoy Lee Joon-il met with his U.S. counterpart Jung Pak in Washington the day before.In the meeting, the two sides examined the outcome of the recent two-way talks between the vice foreign ministers of South Korea and the U.S. as well as the trilateral meeting with their Japanese counterpart.They agreed to continue to seek concrete measures to cooperatively respond to the North's illegal cyber activities to prevent the generation of funds for its nuclear and missile development.The foreign ministry said that Washington appreciated Seoul's efforts to raise awareness of the North's illegal cyber activities in the international community by producing and distributing a booklet on the details of those activities.The two sides also shared their information on the situation in North Korea and agreed to enhance close coordination to ensure that the international community will strongly respond to the North's provocations.