Norway Seizes 7.6 Bln Won in Cryptocurrency Stolen by N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Norway has seized cryptocurrency worth billions of won stolen by North Korean hackers last year.Norway's national economic crime unit, known as Okokrim, said in a press release on Thursday that it had seized 60 million Norwegian crowns, or seven-point-six billion won, in cryptocurrency stolen by the notorious Lazarus Group affiliated with North Korea.The seized tokens are reportedly a fraction of some five billion Norwegian crowns in digital assets originally stolen by the group in an attack on the popular online game “Axie Infinity” in March of last year.Okokrim said that its investigators detected and tracked a suspicious flow of funds while investigating the cyber attack on the game, calling the recovery "one of the largest seizures of money ever made in Norway” and a record amount for a cryptocurrency.Okokrim said that it worked with the specialists of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, which estimated the total amount of digital cash stolen by the group at about 625 million dollars.