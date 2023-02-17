Foreign Minister Visits Dutch Prime Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin paid a courtesy visit to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Thursday and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.In a press release shared after the meeting, the foreign ministry said that Park and Rutte met in the Hague to discuss enhancing bilateral relations following the agreement to elevate the ties to a strategic partnership during the Dutch prime minister’s visit to South Korea last November.The ministry said Rutte expressed hope that the two nations will strengthen cooperation in the areas of economic security, national defense, cyber security and bio and renewable energy.The two sides also exchanged opinions on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Ukraine, agreeing to enhance communication and cooperation between their nations so that the international community can deliver a united response on the regional issues.Explaining Seoul's Indo-Pacific strategy based on the principle of trust and reciprocity, minister Park said that South Korea hopes to closely cooperate with the Netherlands.The minister also asked for the Netherlands' support for Seoul's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, to which Rutte responded that he would consider the matter positively.