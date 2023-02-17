Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Netherlands Hold First Strategic Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and the Netherlands held a strategic dialogue on Thursday to discuss cooperation in semiconductors and nuclear power plants.Seoul’s foreign ministry said on Friday that minister Park Jin met with his Dutch counterpart, Wopke Hoekstra, in the Hague in the Netherlands the day before for the first strategic dialogue between the two foreign ministers as agreed in last year’s summit of the two countries’ leaders in South Korea.The top diplomats concurred on the importance of strengthening economic security through the stable management of global supply chains amid the pandemic and war in Ukraine.The two sides agreed to discuss bilateral cooperation in semiconductors and nuclear power plants, and committed to directing efforts to ensure that the two nations will further expand bilateral trade and investment based on their complementary industrial structure.A foreign ministry official told Yonhap News that the ministers held in-depth discussions on close cooperation in semiconductor supply chains to capitalize on the Netherlands’ production of semiconductor manufacturing equipment that South Korea uses to make the chips.