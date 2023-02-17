Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases at 11,436

Written: 2023-02-17 10:27:09Updated: 2023-02-17 10:36:44

New COVID-19 Cases at 11,436

Photo : KBS News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the eleven-thousands on Friday amid a continued slowdown in the latest wave of infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday that eleven-thousand-436 infections were reported throughout Thursday, including 24 from overseas, bringing the cumulative total to around 30 million-408-thousand.

The tally is down by about one-thousand from the previous day and by some two-thousand from a week ago. Compared to two weeks ago, it dropped by over three-thousand-500.

For a Friday tally, it marks the lowest in 33 weeks since July 1 of last year.

The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by one from a day earlier at 216, the lowest since October 23 of last year.

Thursday added 28 deaths, raising the death toll to 33-thousand-832. The overall fatality rate stands unchanged at zero-point-11 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >