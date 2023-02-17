New COVID-19 Cases at 11,436

Photo : KBS News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the eleven-thousands on Friday amid a continued slowdown in the latest wave of infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday that eleven-thousand-436 infections were reported throughout Thursday, including 24 from overseas, bringing the cumulative total to around 30 million-408-thousand.The tally is down by about one-thousand from the previous day and by some two-thousand from a week ago. Compared to two weeks ago, it dropped by over three-thousand-500.For a Friday tally, it marks the lowest in 33 weeks since July 1 of last year.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by one from a day earlier at 216, the lowest since October 23 of last year.Thursday added 28 deaths, raising the death toll to 33-thousand-832. The overall fatality rate stands unchanged at zero-point-11 percent.