Weekly S. Korea-China Flights Set to Expand to 80, Rise Further in March

Photo : YONHAP News

Following the reciprocal resumption of short-term visa issuance in China and South Korea, the weekly number of direct flights between the countries will increase from the current 62 to 80 by the month's end.Presiding over a COVID-19 meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said flights will gradually expand to 100 per week next month as the two sides had previously agreed, while further expansions could also be considered.The prime minister said Seoul will decide next week whether to extend other COVID-19 restrictions, including pre-departure and post-entry PCR testing for travelers from China, beyond their expiration on March 1.Han assessed that the virus situation in South Korea has clearly begun to stabilize, noting that the average daily cases have declined for the eighth consecutive week to stay under 20-thousand.Amid the continuing stability, the prime minister said he expects to start reviewing a downward revision of the nation's COVID-19 crisis alert and an adjustment of the virus' classification as well as the lifting of the seven-day quarantine for patients and remaining mask rules.