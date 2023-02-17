Kim Jong-un Appears to Skip Visit to Father’s Mausoleum on Birthday

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to have skipped a visit to the mausoleum of his late father on what would have been his 81st birthday.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA)on Friday, senior party and government officials visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the mausoleum for the North's state founder Kim Il-sung and his son Kim Jong-il.The KCNA said that the officials, including cabinet premier Kim Tok-hun, Choe Ryong-hae and Ri Pyong-chol paid their respects at the palace on the occasion of Kim Jong-il's birth anniversary.The report made no mention, however, of leader Kim Jong-un.Kim had previously visited Kumsusan every year since rising to power to mark the occasion known as “the Day of the Shining Star” in the North, but after skipping last year, he appears to have done so again this year.