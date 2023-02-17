Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2023-02-17 11:18:29Updated: 2023-02-17 15:04:31

DP Chief Accuses Yoon Admin. of Political Oppression, Calls for Focus on Livelihoods

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chief Lee Jae-myung accused the Yoon Suk Yeol administration of political oppression by abusing the legal system amid the prosecution’s request for a warrant to arrest him on corruption charges.

At a Supreme Council meeting of the party on Friday, Lee said that such an atrocious attempt will leave a stain on history, claiming that democracy and the rule of law are being ruthlessly trampled over by the prosecution’s dictatorship under the Yoon government.

The DP chief called on the administration to instead focus on curbing inflation, high interest rates and soaring energy costs, advising the Yoon government to fear the public and history.

Lee’s statements come a day after the prosecution took an unprecedented step of filing for an arrest warrant for the leader of the main opposition party on charges of breach of trust, bribery, conflict of interest, corruption and concealing profits from a crime.

The charges are connected to land development scandals and sponsorship deals for the local football club during his term as mayor of the Gyeonggi Province city of Seongnam.
