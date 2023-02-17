S. Korea Urges UNSC Permanent Members to Refrain from Abusing Veto Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has urged permanent members of the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) to refrain from exercising contradictory veto rights in the wake of inaction over North Korea’s slew of provocations.South Korean Ambassador Hwang Joon-kook made the call as a part of a plan to reform the Council on Thursday during a closed-door session of the UN General Assembly.Hwang referred to the Council's failure last year to implement any response measures against North Korea despite Pyongyang conducting over 70 ballistic missile tests, including eight of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM).Under Resolution 2397 adopted in 2017, the Council is required to automatically tighten sanctions against the North in the event of an ICBM test, but any such move has been blocked by vetoes by two permanent members, China and Russia.The South Korean diplomat criticized two countries he refrained from naming for exercising their veto rights in contradiction to their support for ten key resolutions on the North's weapons of mass destruction program between 2006 and 2017.