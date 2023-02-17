Sankei: Japanese National Anthem Played during Emperor Birthday Event in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese daily reported that Tokyo has played the Japanese national anthem in South Korea for the first time during a ceremony to celebrate Emperor Naruhito's birthday.According to Japan's Sankei Shimbun, the Japanese Embassy hosted the event attended by Japanese nationals as well as South Koreans on Thursday at a Seoul hotel celebrating the emperor's birthday on February 23, where the national anthems of both countries were played.The daily said while Tokyo had refrained from playing the anthem in the past in consideration of anti-Japan sentiment in South Korea, it decided to play it this year amid the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's push to improve bilateral ties.Critics of the Japanese anthem argue that the lyrics mentioning hope for the emperor's everlasting reign symbolize Japan's militarism.